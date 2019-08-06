Kick Off Your Shoes At The Tatami-Mat On’yado Nono Asakusa Hotel

The On’yado Nono is the Japanese-style premium brand of the Dormy Inn business hotel chain. First launched in 2016, it boasts five locations across Japan, with the July 25 grand opening of their Asakusa location marking their very first expansion into Tokyo.

What sets this new hotel apart from all the others is its all-out classic Japanese theme. From the moment they first check in, guests can take off their shoes and enjoy the feeling of Japanese tatami straw mats under their feet, which cover most of the hotel. Combined with an elegant wooden décor, the hotel has a very traditional feel to it while also offering all sorts of modern amenities. Furthermore, the On’yado Nono Asakusa is located within walking distance of some of Tokyo’s most popular tourist spots, like the famous Senso-ji temple and its “Thunder Gate.”

