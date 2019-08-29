Itoshima Sunset Beer Bus in Kyushu

Visiting Fukuoka in Kyushu? Join the Itoshima Sunset Beer Bus for a fun afternoon and evening of festivities. The tour departs from Tenjin Station at 4pm, arrives at Itoshima at 4:45pm and returns to Tenjin at 8pm.

Wednesday Tour Schedule:
Stop off at Hatsushio Ryokan (824015.com) and enjoy a welcome glass of Itoshima Beer, a soak in their bath, dinner (sashimi, karaage, chawanmushi, small dishes, and red snapper chazuke), and all-you-can-drink beer, high balls, wine, sake, Chuhai and soft drinks. ¥8,800 per person

Friday Tour Schedule:
Stop off at Beach Cafe Sunset (beachcafesunset-1990.com) and enjoy a welcome glass of Itoshima Beer, then a buffet and all-you-can-drink bottled beer, wine, high ball, and soft drinks. ¥8,800 per person

Saturday Tour Schedule:
Stop off at Palm Beach Terrace (pb-gardens.com) and enjoy a welcome glass of Itoshima Beer and includes a barbecue dinner. ¥6,800 per person (drinks not included).

Details

How Much: ¥6,800-¥8,800 per person

Reservations: Call Office Pal/Travel Agent at 090-2397-5489

You Might Also Like

