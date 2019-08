HACHI HACHI (88) Hakata uses carefully selected ingredients sourced from Saga and Miyazaki prefectures, which are near the sophisticated yet reasonably priced yakiniku restaurant’s home base of Fukuoka in Kyushu Prefecture. One portion of mouthwatering Kyushu wagyu beef barbecued specially over a shichirin charcoal grill is only ¥480. Paired with Japanese beer, this is one savory Japanese yakiniku experience that must be enjoyed.