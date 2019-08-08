At the Gunma Safari Park only the window glass separates you from free-roaming lions, white tigers, zebras and other animals. The park is designed to be just like the animals’ natural habitat. The experience isn’t only limited to viewing – riding on the tour bus allows you to feed bison, elk and even lions. The amusement park on the grounds features rides for the whole family. After a day of exploring, head to Restaurant Savanna for exotic dishes including ostrich and alligator.