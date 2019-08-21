Feel the Love Among the Flowers of Nokonoshima Island

Stroll amongst fields of flowers during every season on Nokonoshima Island. Located off the coast of Fukuoka, this picturesque locale is gaining attention as a popular garden wedding destination. From cherry blossoms, rhododendrons and marigolds in spring, to summer hydrangeas and sunflowers, to cosmos in autumn and Japanese camellia in winter, the island’s expansive flower gardens offer something for everyone. In addition to the beautiful floral scenery, the island is a great place for barbecues, camping, pottery making and even grass sledding. Ten cottages are available for overnight accommodation. The ferry ride from Meinohama Port in Fukuoka is approximately 10 minutes.