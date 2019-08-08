Experience The Soul Of Ginza At This New Art Gallery Hotel

Ginza, the popular, upscale shopping district of Tokyo is at its core a place of art. From street artists to haute couture designers and more, there is no shortage of visionaries calling Ginza their home. And now, those very people are collaborating with the new Hotel Oriental Express Tokyo Ginza‎ to create a new kind of art gallery.

The Hotel Oriental Express Tokyo Ginza‎, which had its grand opening on July 26, employs residential Ginza artists to produce art pieces for its rooms, which are inspired by Japan’s four seasons. At the same time, the hotel will be holding exhibitions of their art collection and bringing all sorts of local Ginza art items to the guests so that they can enter into a magical world of creativity and experience the soul of this vibrant district with all five senses.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).