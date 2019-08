Amami no Sato, literally “The Village of Amami”, is a commercial complex that celebrates the culture of Kagoshima Prefecture’s subtropical Amami archipelago. Discover the intense work behind making sought-after Oshima Tsumugi silk kimono, and then wear one yourself. You can also try your hand at weaving or dyeing using traditional methods. Be sure to dine on keihan, an island dish with chicken and rice, before heading out.