8 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: August 16–18

“There are various theories about how Awa Odori came to be, from celebrating the completion of Tokushima Castle to an offshoot of the prayers offered during the Obon period when ancestors’ spirits are said to return to this world to visit their relatives,” wrote Phoebe Amoroso in a recent feature on Awa Odori dance group Kasumiren.

These days traditional dance groups can be seen at summer festivals held throughout Tokyo, with one of the more fun, and interactive, festivals coming to Shimokitazawa this weekend.

Enjoy a host of other events happening in Tokyo during the culmination of the Obon season.

Watch dancers and taiko drummers rhythmically glide through the narrow streets of this hip neighborhood as they wind past stalls offering snacks and beer. The main shopping street, Shimokitazawa Ichibangai, has an awaodori dance group specifically for foreign residents and tourists.