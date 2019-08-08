8 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: August 16–18

“There are various theories about how Awa Odori came to be, from celebrating the completion of Tokushima Castle to an offshoot of the prayers offered during the Obon period when ancestors’ spirits are said to return to this world to visit their relatives,” wrote Phoebe Amoroso in a recent feature on Awa Odori dance group Kasumiren.
These days traditional dance groups can be seen at summer festivals held throughout Tokyo, with one of the more fun, and interactive, festivals coming to Shimokitazawa this weekend.
Enjoy a host of other events happening in Tokyo during the culmination of the Obon season.
Shimokitazawa Awaodori Festival 2019
Watch dancers and taiko drummers rhythmically glide through the narrow streets of this hip neighborhood as they wind past stalls offering snacks and beer. The main shopping street, Shimokitazawa Ichibangai, has an awaodori dance group specifically for foreign residents and tourists.
Hakki-yoi Kitte
Amateurs of sports can attend an authentic sumo wrestling match in the Atrium of Kitte Marunouchi. On the last day of the event, visitors can see a yokozuna (a wrestler of the highest rank) in action.
Omohara Summer Illumination
Climb to the roof of Tokyu Plaza Omotesando and escape the neighborhood’s bright lights for a romantic enchanted forest ambiance complete with Kyoto’s premium ice cream and French non-alcoholic beer.
The Dinosaur Expo 2019
This exhibition commemorates the naming of the dinosaur Deinonychus in 1969, which founded the idea that birds are the descendants of dinosaurs. Real fossils and whole body skeletons are on display, including Mukawaryu, Japan’s largest complete dinosaur skeleton.
Summer Sonic 2019
While tickets for the Chiba festival are sold out, there is still a chance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this three-day musical menagerie in Osaka, which welcomes Rancid, Bring Me the Horizon, Red Hot Chili Peppers and so many more bands to the stage.
We Cool?
UltraSuperNew Gallery hosts artists from around the world who have responded to the question proposed by gallery-represented artist Paul Wig, “We Cool?” Check out the opening reception on August 16.
Tokyo Handicrafts Exhibition
Find traditional handcrafts made by skilled Japanese tradesman on display at the ninth floor exhibition space of Daimaru Tokyo. Visitors can also watch dyeing and weaving, metalwork, braiding and other demonstrations.
The Novembers “Picnic” 11th Anniversary Concert
The Novembers celebrate 11 years since their debut album “Picnic” with a concert at Live House Fever where they will perform a host of songs from their freshman album and their most recent album, “Angels.”
