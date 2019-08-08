8 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: August 9–12

In 1934, Matsutaro Shoriki, known as Japan’s father of professional baseball, invited an American all-star team to compete against a Japanese squad at Meiji Jingu Stadium. Right-wing nationalists attempted to assassinate Shoriki with a broadsword for allowing Americans to play in the stadium. One of those Americans was Babe Ruth, and Meiji Jingu Stadium is one of the few places in existence where Ruth played ball. Head to the stands for the revered stadium’s annual fireworks festival, or enjoy any of the other myriad events happening in Tokyo during the action-packed, three-day holiday weekend.

Get the best view of the 12,000 fireworks and live music performances from inside the stadium – with the purchase of tickets. For free viewing, join the festival atmosphere outside.

Decorate a lantern, make a wish and send it floating down the Sumida River at dusk to participate in one of Japan’s most ethereal summer traditions.

Head north to Ibaraki for a second weekend (this time three days – yay Mountain Day!) for the biggest J-pop and J-rock festival of the summer. Headliners include Bump of Chicken, Glim Spanky, Acidman and much more. Human Hydrangea The horror creator group KYOUI transformed a vacant house on Yuigahama Street in Kamakura into a limited-time haunted house devoted to an odd tale mixing local folklore with modern theatrics.