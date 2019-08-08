8 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: August 9–12

In 1934, Matsutaro Shoriki, known as Japan’s father of professional baseball, invited an American all-star team to compete against a Japanese squad at Meiji Jingu Stadium. Right-wing nationalists attempted to assassinate Shoriki with a broadsword for allowing Americans to play in the stadium. One of those Americans was Babe Ruth, and Meiji Jingu Stadium is one of the few places in existence where Ruth played ball. Head to the stands for the revered stadium’s annual fireworks festival, or enjoy any of the other myriad events happening in Tokyo during the action-packed, three-day holiday weekend.
Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival 2019
Get the best view of the 12,000 fireworks and live music performances from inside the stadium – with the purchase of tickets. For free viewing, join the festival atmosphere outside.
Asakusa Toro Nagashi
Decorate a lantern, make a wish and send it floating down the Sumida River at dusk to participate in one of Japan’s most ethereal summer traditions.
Rock in Japan Fes 2019
Head north to Ibaraki for a second weekend (this time three days – yay Mountain Day!) for the biggest J-pop and J-rock festival of the summer. Headliners include Bump of Chicken, Glim Spanky, Acidman and much more.
Human Hydrangea
Ginza Six Rooftop Orchestra “Sounds of the Garden” Installation
Ginza Six transforms their rooftop garden into a concert hall. Watch music take the form of art, fashion, and technology at this interactive experience.
NNT Drama Studio Reading Performance: “Himeyuri”
New National Theatre’s next generation of actors present a reading performance of “Himeyuri,” based on the Himeyuri Students Corps mobilized in the Battle of Okinawa during World War II.
Tokyo Romantic Flea Market
This market in Shibuya Garden Tower specializes in antique and vintage items from all over the world, including quality handicrafts, fine art, organic food and more.
Untitled, oil on canvas, 103.5 x 73 cm, 2019 Photo: Kei Okano ©2019 Izumi Kato
Izumi Kato: “Like a Rolling Snowball”
By bringing together some 100 pieces, including never-before-shown work, this exhibition at the Hara Museum of Contemporary Art provides a comprehensive overview of Izumi Kato’s career spanning a quarter of a century.
View Comments