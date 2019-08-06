6 Things to Do in Harajuku & Omotesando This Week

While Harajuku is Tokyo’s ground zero for kawaii culture, and upscale Omotesando is home to international designer brands, as well as the architectural marvel that is the Prada building, the two neighborhoods are split by one block of real estate. Head to two of Tokyo’s fashion hubs this week and enjoy these events along the way.
Super Yosakoi Festival 2019 (Aug 24–25)
Although only started in 2001, Harajuku Omotesando Super Yosakoi Festival has become one of Tokyo’s most spectacular dance festivals, in which more than 80,000 people gather to watch as 106 regional teams parade, perform and compete around the streets and stages of Omotesando and Harajuku. Yosakoi is a modern version of traditional Japanese dances, and was first invented in the city of Kochi in 1954. Since then, the style has gained popularity, with teams wearing original costumes influenced by their local culture and inspired by modern trends.
Zuko5 Exhibition (Aug 24–29)
Zuko5 is a group consisting of four people – a freelance stylist, a barber, a portrait photographer and a soba chef ー who express their free ideas by capturing powerful images. Since 2012, the group has strived to keep their passion and curiosity ー something that used to seem so natural before ー from slipping out of their hands. They know no limits in their photography, as they often break the fourth wall, and are not shy to use body paint and lightsabers. The opening reception at UltraSuperNew Gallery is on August 24 from 18:00–21:00.
Disney’s The Lion King at Laforet (thru Sep 1)
A special exhibition coincides with the launch of a variety of fashion collaborations and original goods to celebrate the Japanese release of Disney’s The Lion King. Explore The World of The Lion King at Laforet Museum where you can see special film materials and enjoy commemorative photo spots in addition to browsing the Disney Classics Market, offering more than 500 goods featuring all your Disney favorites. At the same time the whole store will be taken over with Lion King fever, as over 30 brands collaborate with the movie to release limited edition fashion items as part of the Laforet Disney The Lion King Collection project.
Mulberry x Tokyo (Aug 22–24)
Join Mulberry as they launch their 2019 fall collection at their Omotesando branch. Spread over three days, this event celebrates a return to the roots of the UK brand with patterns and models inspired by the British pubs. Have a hands-on experience with a fun leather bracelet workshop or start your evening at one of the happy hours as the lively event space fills with local talents like fashionistas AMIAYA and Maliya, as well as DJs Jodie Harsh and Licaxxx.
Christian Boltanski – Animitas II (thru Nov 17)
Boltanski is a leading figure in contemporary art, considered as France’s most influential living artist. Since 1967, he has developed an artistic style that embraces writing, film, sculpture and photography. With a focus on remembrance and time, he works with biographical milestones and references, from both his own life and the lives of unknown or unidentified persons, and combines true and fictional tales in an attempt at “reconstitution.” Check out our review of his ongoing installation at Espace Louis Vuitton.
Omohara Summer Illumination (thru Sep 29)
Climb to the roof of Tokyu Plaza Omotesando and escape the neighborhood’s bright lights for a romantic enchanted forest ambiance. This summer, Omohara Forest lights up to create a magical hidden cove in the middle of busy Harajuku. In addition, enjoy a variety of special summer delicacies such as Kyoto’s premium ice cream and French non-alcoholic beer.
Feature image of Tokyo Plaza Omotesando Harajuku by nun_jeed courtesy of Shutterstock.com
View Comments