6 Things to Do in Harajuku & Omotesando This Week

While Harajuku is Tokyo’s ground zero for kawaii culture, and upscale Omotesando is home to international designer brands, as well as the architectural marvel that is the Prada building, the two neighborhoods are split by one block of real estate. Head to two of Tokyo’s fashion hubs this week and enjoy these events along the way.

Although only started in 2001, Harajuku Omotesando Super Yosakoi Festival has become one of Tokyo’s most spectacular dance festivals, in which more than 80,000 people gather to watch as 106 regional teams parade, perform and compete around the streets and stages of Omotesando and Harajuku. Yosakoi is a modern version of traditional Japanese dances, and was first invented in the city of Kochi in 1954. Since then, the style has gained popularity, with teams wearing original costumes influenced by their local culture and inspired by modern trends.