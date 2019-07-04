If you’re a motor vehicle fan, be sure to stop by the Toyota Kaikan Museum which showcases Toyota Motor’s automative technology and approach to manufacturing. Check out the latest Toyota cars, including Lexus vehicles and race cars. Learn about the company’s innovative efforts in developing hybrid cars as well as vehicles that are safer than ever before. There’s also a museum shop and activities for kids to enjoy.
Address: 1 Toyota-cho, Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture
Website: www.toyota.co.jp/en/about_toyota/facility/toyota_kaikan/
Tel: 0565-29-3345
