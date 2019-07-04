Toyota Kaikan Museum

If you’re a motor vehicle fan, be sure to stop by the Toyota Kaikan Museum which showcases Toyota Motor’s automative technology and approach to manufacturing. Check out the latest Toyota cars, including Lexus vehicles and race cars. Learn about the company’s innovative efforts in developing hybrid cars as well as vehicles that are safer than ever before. There’s also a museum shop and activities for kids to enjoy.

Details

Address: 1 Toyota-cho, Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture

Website: www.toyota.co.jp/en/about_toyota/facility/toyota_kaikan/ 

Tel: 0565-29-3345

You Might Also Like

