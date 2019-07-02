Top Tokyo Summer Matsuri Festivals for 2019

Right, so you’ve picked out the fireworks and music festivals you’re going to this summer. Next, here are some of the most interesting traditional Japanese matsuri happening in the city this season. Before you go, read up on “Awa-Odori: The Story Behind Japan’s Biggest Dance Festival.” (And for even more things to do this summer, head to our events calendar.)

Shitamachi Tanabata Festival

Also known as the Star Festival, this traditional event is a celebration of the legend that tells of two stars, Vega and Altair, who were separated lovers only allowed to meet once a year in the Milky Way. It’s one for the romantics, for sure, but it also impresses with unbelievably big and colorful decorations that take over the streets. Although you can find the bamboo wish trees at most local shrines and temples, the best way to soak in the festival vibes is to head out to Asakusa’s Kappabashi, where countless vendors and stalls are awaiting you with trinkets and fried foods. July 3-8, around Kappabashi between Ueno and Asakusa. More info here.

Mitama Matsuri 2019

As part of Japan’s summer obon celebrations, the festivities at Yasukuni Shrine are some of the biggest and brightest in the country. Each evening 30,000 lanterns light the way to the shrine and over 300,000 visitors flocking to see the spectacular sight. You will need to brave the crowds, but the matsuri atmosphere and the photogenic views are well worth it.

July 13-16 at Yasukuni Shrine. More info here.