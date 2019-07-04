Top 10 Fireworks Festivals in the Tokyo Area

Like matsuri, fireworks festivals are an inseparable part of Japan’s summer and are usually held during the country’s hottest months of the year, when temperatures can soar up and over a meltingly hot and humid 30ºC. Known as hanabi in Japanese, these summer fireworks see yukata-clad crowds descend upon the riverbanks, harbors and beaches of Tokyo and surrounding areas to watch as the night sky is filled with the grandeur of thousands of colorful displays.

The choice of hanabi festivals in Tokyo seems almost endless, so we’ve compiled a list of 10 of the most impressive events, from the city’s famous Sumidagawa Hanabi to smaller and less-crowded festivals in Yokohama and Kamakura. Note that events can be cancelled last minute due to bad weather, so make sure to check the festivals’ websites beforehand if you are unsure about whether they are going ahead. Also, expect huge crowds for some of these events (especially the ones in central Tokyo), so arrive early and don’t forget to bring your blue sheet and plenty of food and drinks.

Yokohama Sparkling Twilight

Watch as 3,000 fireworks are launched from the shore off of Yamashita Park in one of Yokohama’s biggest firework festivals of the year. Arrive early and try to catch one of the other exciting events this festival has to offer such as a boat parade and a staged helicopter rescue performance by the Yokohama Fire Department and the Yokohama Maritime Safety Agency, as well as choir, band and jazz performances.

When: July 13-14, fireworks from 19:30-20:00

Where to get the best view: Yamashita Park, Yokohama

Closest station: Motomachi-Chukagai Station

Adachi Fireworks Festival

One of the major firework events of the Tokyo summer matsuri time, Adachi Fireworks Festival attracts over 600,000 visitors who gather on the banks of the Arakawa River to marvel at the 13,600 fireworks launched into the air. Arrive early to get one of the best views of this spectacular event, which can be seen from the area between Nishiarai Bridge and the Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line Bridge.

When: July 20, 19:30-20:30

Where to get the best view: Arakawa Riverside between Nishiarai Bridge and the Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line Bridge

Closest stations: Kita-Senju Station, Kosuge Station, Gotanno Staion

Katsushika Fireworks Festival

Already runnings its 52nd year, Katsushika Fireworks Festival is one of Tokyo’s most popular hanabi festivals and sees around 13,000 fireworks launched into the sky from the banks of the Edogawa River in Katsushika ward. The impressive fireworks can be seen from the banks of the river, where spectators will gather on the massive baseball fields which offer visitors an unobstructed view of this hour-long spectacle.

When: July 23, 19:20-20:20

Where to get the best view: Edogawa Riverside, Shibamatashonen Baseball Field

Closest stations: Shibamata Station and Shin-Shibamata Station.

Kamakura Fireworks Festival

If you’re tired of the over-crowded fireworks festivals happening all over Tokyo, head down to Yuigahama Beach in Kamakura and relax on the sand as 2,500 fireworks are launched into the tranquil night sky. While this festival is certainly dwarfed in size by some of the hanabi in Tokyo, the calm atmosphere is what makes this event all the more unique and worth a visit.

When: July 10, fireworks from 19:20-20:10

Where to get the best view: Yuigahama Beach, Kamakura

Closest stations: Yuigahama Station, Wadazuka Station

Hachioji Fireworks Festival

With only 3,500 fireworks launched, this is definitely one of Tokyo’s smaller hanabi festivals, but also one of the city’s less crowded and more relaxed events, especially if you are watching with kids. This festival will be held at Fujimori Park in a quiet residential neighborhood of Hachioji in western Tokyo, with plenty of unobstructed views of the surrounding sky.

When: July 27 (subject to change,) fireworks from 19:00-20:30

Where to get the best view: Fujimori Park, Hachioji

Closest station: Nishi-Hachioji

Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival

Arguably Tokyo’s most famous fireworks event. Sumidagawa was one of the first places to host fireworks spectacles back in the day and still holds the largest of its kind in Tokyo. This is an event not to be missed (unless you’ve got plans to hit up Fuji Rock, that is). This year boasts 20,000 fireworks and multiple ways of enjoying this traditional event: take a cruise on a yakatabune with your friends or colleagues and dine while you take in the view, head up to Tokyo Skytree’s observation deck (limited tickets available), or hang out by the riverside (the cheapest of the three).

When: July 27, 19:00-20:30

Where to get the best view: Around the banks of Sumida River, Sumida Park, Tokyo Skytree observation deck, Shiori Park

Closest stations: Asakusa Station, Oshiage Station, Kuramae Station, Asakusabashi Station,

Tachikawa Showa Kinen Park Fireworks

While this is one of the smaller fireworks in the city, Tachikawa Showa Kinen Park Fireworks attracts over 300,000 visitors every year who gather inside Showa Kinen Park. Although the park offers free entry after 5pm, we strongly recommend arriving well before then and paying the park’s ¥450 entry fee in order to secure a good spot. Reserved seating is also available from ¥4,000 and can be purchased through the festival’s website.

When: July 27 (subject to change,) 19:20-20:20

Where to get the best view: Showa Kinen Park Tachikawa

Closest Stations: Tachikawa Station, Tachikawa-Kita Station

Edogawa Fireworks Festival

This year’s Edogawa Festival features 14,000-plus fireworks with an opening highlight of 1,000 fireworks being set off within five seconds. You may choose to enjoy the show on the riverbanks or take in a more exciting view from the cruise ships on the river. Crowds are expected, so get that yukata all tied up and arrive early for the best spot.

When: August 3, 19:15-20:30

Where to get the best view: Edogawa River side between Edogawa Station and Shinozaki Soccer Field

Closest stations: Edogawa Station, Koiwa Station, Shinozaki Station

Itabashi Fireworks Festival

With over 12,000 fireworks launched into the air, Itabashi Fireworks Festival is one of the biggest fireworks of the Tokyo hanabi summer. In addition to 90 minutes hours of non-stop fireworks, the festival also features a special 700m-long “Niagara Falls” fireworks wall. General seating along the Arakawa River is free, but there are reserved seats available for purchase from this website.

When: August 3, 19:00-20:30

Where to get the best view: Arakawa Riverside, Arakawa Todabashi Green Space, Arakawa Undo Park

Closest stations: Takashimadaira Station, Nishidai Station and Ukimafunado Station (20 min walk each).

Jingu Gaien Fireworks Festival

For this popular festival, 12,000 fireworks are launched into the air from Jingu Baseball Stadium. You can get the best view from one of the three stadiums participating in this event (Meiji Jingu Baseball Stadium, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium and Meiji Jingū Gaien Softball Stadium) but expect to be paying between ¥3,500 and ¥9,000 for tickets. Visitors at Meiji Jingu Baseball Stadium will also be able to enjoy performances by several soon to be announced artists. If you don’t feel like spending the big bucks, gather around the area surrounding the stadiums, where you can catch the fireworks display for free.

When: August 10, 19:30-20:30

Where to get the best view: Meiji Jingu Baseball Stadium, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium and Meiji Jingū Gaien Softball Stadium (tickets required for all stadiums), surrounding area

Closest stations: Aoyama Itchome Station, Gaienmae Station, Sendagaya Station, Shinanomachi Station

