Tokyo 2020 Announces Second Round of Ticket Applications for Japan Residents

The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games announced that from August 8–19, 2019, applications for Tokyo 2020 tickets sales will be accepted from residents of Japan.

Faced with unprecedented demand, with more than 7.5 million people having registered to apply for tickets in the first round, Tokyo 2020 decided earlier this month to organize an additional round of ticket sales. This additional sale will be open exclusively to those who applied during the first lottery round but were unsuccessful in obtaining tickets. The results will be announced on September 11 and payment for tickets will be due by September 24.

Tickets on offer during the additional sale will give winners the opportunity to take in sessions in aquatics (diving and water polo), athletics, baseball and softball, basketball, canoe sprint, cycling (mountain bike and road), equestrian, fencing, football, golf, gymnastics (artistic), handball, hockey, modern pentathlon, rowing, rugby, taekwondo, beach volleyball, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.

Applications can only be made online via the Tokyo 2020 official ticket website. Applicants can select one session as their first choice and one other session as their second choice. A maximum of four tickets can be bought for sessions which include medal events and there will be a limit of six tickets for all other sessions.

People falling into the categories below will not be able to take part in the additional sales phase:

• Those who did not apply during the first lottery

• Those who purchased tickets during the first lottery

• Those who were awarded tickets during the first lottery but did not complete their purchase

• Those who apply for more than one first-choice session or more than the permitted number of tickets.

Tokyo 2020 has also decided that the next ticket sales phase open to all residents of Japan will be a lottery instead of a first-come, first served as previously announced. It will commence in autumn 2019.

A further phase of ticket sales will start in the spring of 2020, offering first-come, first-served sales on a global basis. Details will be announced later. Paralympic ticket sales will commence in August 2019.

Overseas Residents

People living outside of Japan can purchase tickets through Authorised Ticket Resellers (ATRs) in their home countries. To learn more about the ticket sales schedule in their own country or region, overseas residents can visit their respective ATR’s website; details of these can be found here.

While overseas residents cannot purchase tickets via the Tokyo 2020 official ticket website at this stage, this option will be available to them from the spring of 2020.

