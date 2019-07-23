The Suzumushi Café Returns To Tokyo

The Prince Park Tower Tokyo is situated in one of the most picturesque parts of Japan’s capital. Overlooking the sprawling Shiba Park, itself a veritable urban oasis, the tower is a modern escape from the noises of the big city. And between August 10-31, it will also be a great place to escape the blistering heat of Japan’s summer thanks to the Suzumushi Café.

Since 2016, the Suzumushi (“cricket”) has been providing a cool place to relax in a yukata and enjoy the evening cool rolling over Tokyo. Inspired by the look of classic Japanese houses and inns, the café features a traditional porch and a luscious green lawn, creating an atmosphere of simple elegance. While you’re there, be sure to try the café’s original menu offerings, including carrot mousse, olives and mozzarella, and matcha & strawberry desserts.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).