Sanage Adventure Field in Toyota City

This multipurpose outdoor attraction is perfect for the adventurer at heart. It features off-road runs for four-wheel drive vehicles as well as a barbecue area, day camping area, and athletics field so you and your family can make a day of it. Test drive one of Toyota Motor’s latest SUVs and MUVs, or let staff take the wheel. Staff are on hand to explain how four-wheel drive vehicles function and how to handle them.
How Much: Driving course fee ¥3,300–¥5,500 (varies depending on the driving course length and type)
Address: 16-1 Mukaiyama, Ibo-cho, Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture
View Comments