Korankei Valley in Asuke

Known for being one of the best places in Japan for autumn leaf viewing, Korankei Valley is located in Toyota city’s Asuke area. During the season, which usually lasts until November, the leaves of about 4,000 maple trees turn red all at once, making for a picturesque view of the gorge. There are also plenty of other attractions in the area including the Sanshu Asuke Yashiki Village, where several old traditional houses are preserved. Here, visitors can take part in a variety of workshops held inside the houses including handloom-weaving and indigo-dyeing.