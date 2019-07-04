Korankei Valley in Asuke

Known for being one of the best places in Japan for autumn leaf viewing, Korankei Valley is located in Toyota city’s Asuke area. During the season, which usually lasts until November, the leaves of about 4,000 maple trees turn red all at once, making for a picturesque view of the gorge. There are also plenty of other attractions in the area including the Sanshu Asuke Yashiki Village, where several old traditional houses are preserved. Here, visitors can take part in a variety of workshops held inside the houses including handloom-weaving and indigo-dyeing.

Details

Address: Iimori, Asuke-cho, Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture

Website: asuke.info/foreign/english.html

Tel: 0565-62-1272

You may also like

Find Beach, Sand, Surf and Solitude at Kyushu’s Amami Islands

Why go abroad when Japan has a tropical paradise on…

Tokyo Takes Over Chicago: Top 5 Things To Do at Anime Midwest

The Anime Midwest anime convention brings Japanese pop culture to…

Head to British Hills in Fukushima Prefecture for Tea and Scones and All Things British

It seems impossible that a two-hour trip from Tokyo Station…

Antenna Shops: Buy the Best Local Japanese Delicacies Without Leaving Tokyo

Do anybody else’s grandparents think that living and working abroad equals…

yakushima

Let’s Go to the Movies: A Travel Guide

Take a cinematic trip around Japan by following the footsteps…

Cool Off in Rural Nagano at Some of Japan’s Best Summer Festivals

For centuries Tokyoites have escaped the scorching summer heat by…

View Comments

You Might Also Like

Powered by ENGAWA K.K.


© 2018 - 2019 Tokyo Weekender All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction prohibited.