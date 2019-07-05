Izu-Imaihama Tokyu Hotel

If you’re looking for a beautiful beach getaway in Japan, then the sandy shores of the Izu Peninsula in Shimoda should be one of your first choices. Book a few nights at Izu Imaihama Tokyu Hotel, which is conveniently located just a three-minute walk from Imaihama-Kaigan Station and situated right beside the beach. You can also enjoy a swimming pool during the summer season and a delicious breakfast buffed with a variety of both Japanese and Western dishes. The hotel also boasts traditional Japanese open-air hot springs complete with saunas and Jacuzzis.

Address: 35-1 Mitakaimai, Kawazu, Kamo District, Shizuoka Prefecture

Website: www.tokyuhotels.co.jp/imaihama-h/   

Tel: 0558-32-0109

