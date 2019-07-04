Ishino Circuit in Toyota City

Want to get a small taste of what it feels like to be a race car driver? Head to Ishino Circuit in the city of Toyota for an adventure-filled go-kart racing circuit. You can rent everything you need including the helmet and gloves, making this an easy option for tourists. Bring a group of friends and choose from a number of different reservation plans – you can even book a professional race announcer or a “race queen” to make the experience as authentic as possible.