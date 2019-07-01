Halloween 2019 at LA CITTADELLA in Kawasaki

Japan’s largest Halloween event takes place annually at LA CITTADELLA open air shopping mall and its surrounding area in Kawasaki city. It is well known Halloween party and the parade, with last year’s event receiving 120,000 spectators. Both locals and tourist can join on the fun for a variety of activities from trick or treating to club party. The most anticipated event, however, is the Halloween parade. Dress up and walk down the streets of Kawasaki among stylish cosplayers or see the amazing craftsmanship of the city’s best costume designers.

Details

Address: 4-1 Ogawacho, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki, Kanagawa

Website: http://lacittadella.co.jp.e.aan.hp.transer.com/kawahallo_teaser/

Tel: 044-233-1934 

You may also like

Find Beach, Sand, Surf and Solitude at Kyushu’s Amami Islands

Why go abroad when Japan has a tropical paradise on…

Tokyo Takes Over Chicago: Top 5 Things To Do at Anime Midwest

The Anime Midwest anime convention brings Japanese pop culture to…

Head to British Hills in Fukushima Prefecture for Tea and Scones and All Things British

It seems impossible that a two-hour trip from Tokyo Station…

Antenna Shops: Buy the Best Local Japanese Delicacies Without Leaving Tokyo

Do anybody else’s grandparents think that living and working abroad equals…

yakushima

Let’s Go to the Movies: A Travel Guide

Take a cinematic trip around Japan by following the footsteps…

Cool Off in Rural Nagano at Some of Japan’s Best Summer Festivals

For centuries Tokyoites have escaped the scorching summer heat by…

View Comments

You Might Also Like

Powered by ENGAWA K.K.


© 2018 - 2019 Tokyo Weekender All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction prohibited.