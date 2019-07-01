Halloween 2019 at LA CITTADELLA in Kawasaki

Japan’s largest Halloween event takes place annually at LA CITTADELLA open air shopping mall and its surrounding area in Kawasaki city. It is well known Halloween party and the parade, with last year’s event receiving 120,000 spectators. Both locals and tourist can join on the fun for a variety of activities from trick or treating to club party. The most anticipated event, however, is the Halloween parade. Dress up and walk down the streets of Kawasaki among stylish cosplayers or see the amazing craftsmanship of the city’s best costume designers.