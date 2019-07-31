Hakodate Sightseeing: Ropeway, Beer Hall & Goryokaku Tower

If you’re heading to Hakodate in Hokkaido and wondering what to do while you’re there, here are three top sightseeing recommendations:

MT. HAKODATE ROPEWAY

Take in spectacular views of the city during this three-minute ride through the sky. Once you’re on top of Mt. Hakodate, you’ll be absorbing a vista that’s even got the nod from the Michelin Green Guide. Add a romantic spin on the trip and set off just after sunset for an unbeatable nightscape.

KANEMORI RED BRICK WAREHOUSE BEER HALL

Hakodate Port opened in 1859 as one of the first international trading ports of Japan and Kanemori Red Brick Warehouse was the first commercial warehouse to open up here in 1909. Today it functions as a commercial complex consisting of four facilities, including a beer hall.

GORYOKAKU TOWER

Standing at a height of 107m, this tower has an observation deck boasting views of Mt. Hakodate and the Tsugaru Straits, as well as the star-shaped moat located on the the national historic site, Goryokaku. For an extra thrill, be sure to step on the see-through floor.