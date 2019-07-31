Hakodate Sightseeing: Ropeway, Beer Hall & Goryokaku Tower

View Gallery
3 Photos
Tokyo Weekender
Hakodate Sightseeing: Ropeway, Beer Hall & Goryokaku Tower
Mt Hakodate ropeway

Tokyo Weekender
Hakodate Sightseeing: Ropeway, Beer Hall & Goryokaku Tower
Hakodate

Tokyo Weekender
Hakodate Sightseeing: Ropeway, Beer Hall & Goryokaku Tower
Goryokaku_Park-5

If you’re heading to Hakodate in Hokkaido and wondering what to do while you’re there, here are three top sightseeing recommendations:

MT. HAKODATE ROPEWAY
Take in spectacular views of the city during this three-minute ride through the sky. Once you’re on top of Mt. Hakodate, you’ll be absorbing a vista that’s even got the nod from the Michelin Green Guide. Add a romantic spin on the trip and set off just after sunset for an unbeatable nightscape.

KANEMORI RED BRICK WAREHOUSE BEER HALL
Hakodate Port opened in 1859 as one of the first international trading ports of Japan and Kanemori Red Brick Warehouse was the first commercial warehouse to open up here in 1909. Today it functions as a commercial complex consisting of four facilities, including a beer hall.

GORYOKAKU TOWER
Standing at a height of 107m, this tower has an observation deck boasting views of Mt. Hakodate and the Tsugaru Straits, as well as the star-shaped moat located on the the national historic site, Goryokaku. For an extra thrill, be sure to step on the see-through floor.

Details

Mt. Hakodate Ropeway: 334.co.jp/eng/#fare

Kanemori Red Brick Warehouse: hakodate-kanemori.com/en

Goryokaku Tower: www.goryokaku-tower.co.jp/en/

You may also like

11 Top Japan Hotels: Traditional Ryokan, Onsen Retreats & Arty Resorts from Hokkaido to Kyoto

Planning a trip around Japan and wondering where to stay…

View from Mount Takao west of Tokyo

TW Guide to Top 6 Day Hikes from Tokyo

After spending time in Tokyo’s concrete jungle, you might be…

Tokyo Day Trip: Relive Epic Moments from Japanese History at Odawara

Snug between the Hakone Mountains and Sagami Bay, the seaside…

Find Beach, Sand, Surf and Solitude at Kyushu’s Amami Islands

Why go abroad when Japan has a tropical paradise on…

Tokyo Takes Over Chicago: Top 5 Things To Do at Anime Midwest

The Anime Midwest anime convention brings Japanese pop culture to…

Head to British Hills in Fukushima Prefecture for Tea and Scones and All Things British

It seems impossible that a two-hour trip from Tokyo Station…

View Comments

You Might Also Like

Powered by ENGAWA K.K.


© 2018 - 2019 Tokyo Weekender All rights reserved. Unauthorized reproduction prohibited.