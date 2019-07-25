Genuine Italian Cuisine and Sushi Await You at GENTLE

It can be difficult to find tasty vegetarian and vegan cuisine in Tokyo. That’s where GENTLE comes in. Opening its doors on July 16, the new Shibuya restaurant boasts an impressive Italian cuisine menu featuring a variety of dishes made without any animal products whatsoever. As if that wasn’t enough, GENTLE decided to prove that it’s not afraid of a challenge by also operating a high-class sushi bar in the same establishment.

GENTLE is made up of two levels. On the first floor, you will find the Italian restaurant that can sit 121, serving both vegan/vegetarian and meat dishes in an elegant, high-ceiling environment with large, European-style windows that will make you feel as if you’re dining on the old continent. Then on the lower level, you will find a more intimate sushi counter serving the freshest seafood possible, from handmade nigirizushi to conger eel, deep-fried gomadofu with crab, and many more. All in all, GENTLE is the perfect marriage of vegetarian Italian cooking and traditional Japanese cuisine.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).