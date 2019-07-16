Construct Your Own Astro Boy At The Tezuka Osamu Shop & Café

To celebrate the opening of the Tezuka Osamu Shop & Cafe in Asakusa, the specialty store dedicated to the works of one of Japan’s most famous comic book artists will hold a series of events centered around Astro Boy. Created by Tezuka in 1952, Astro Boy, also known as the Mighty Atom, is a brave android adventurer whom guests had a chance to meet during the Atom Mini Variety Show.

Held from July 6 to July 7, the event featured an Astro Boy-themed magic show, games, and a traditional rakugo-style comedy performance. But while the variety show has ended, the Robot Atom Experience Corner is still going on and will continue until late August, allowing guests to construct their own Atom robot under the guidance of experienced instructors.

While you’re there, be sure to check out the Tezuka Osamu Shop’s many traditional Japanese crafts, toys, clothes, and other miscellaneous goods based on the creations of the man called the Father of Manga.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).