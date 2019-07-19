ASICS Osaka Shinsaibashi Store

For excellent quality Australian and South African replica team jerseys, head to the ASICS Osaka Shinsaibashi Store. You’ll find the golden Aussie jersey that sports the same design and material as that of the national team. The Springboks replica jersey boasts a nostalgic olive green, borrowed from the team’s 1995 World Cup win. Find these items — and many more — at the ASICS Osaka Shinsaibashi Store, which is especially popular for its impressive selection of sportswear.

Details

Address: 1F Shinsaibashi Kawachi Bldg., 1-8-1 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo-ku, Osaka

Website: asics.com/jp/ja-jp/   

Tel: 06-6226-8506

