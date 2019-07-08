8 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: July 5–7

The kimono has received a lot of attention lately but let’s talk about the traditional garment’s lighter, less controversial sister, the summer yukata. Made from cotton as opposed to silk, the yukata is less formal and allows for more experimentation with color and patterns. Worn at hot springs resorts, the comfy, breezy yukata is most often seen at summer festivals and fireworks displays. From this Friday wear your own yukata and explore Tokyo’s historic Nihonbashi district. Other stylish events happening this weekend include neighborhood festivals, art exhibitions and teddy bear conventions.
ECO EDO Nihonbashi 2019
Head over to Nihonbashi to spend an evening experiencing traditional art integrated into the cityscape. State-of the art technology melds with Japanese culture during this one-of-a-kind, only-in-Tokyo experience.
Shitamachi Tanabata Festival
Also known as the Star Festival, this traditional event celebrates the legend of two stars, and separated lovers, Vega and Altair. Soak in the festival vibes at Asakusa’s Kappabashi, where countless vendors and stalls await with trinkets and fried foods.
Gustav Klimt: Vienna – Japan 1900
For one more weekend check out the largest display of the Austrian painter’s works ever held in Japan at Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum.
Art Exhibition: Josh Sperling’s “Summertime”
The American artist’s three-dimensional works inspired vy minimalist painting from the ’60s and ’70s blur the lines between painting and sculpture, image and object.
“Madama Butterfly”: NNTT’s Educational Program for High School Students
High school students are invited to the New National Theatre Tokyo for this annual program that presents a full-length opera with live orchestral music. This year, the theater presents the opera “Madama Butterfly,” composed by Giacomo Puccini.
Takahata Isao: A Legend in Japanese Animation
This exhibition at the National Museum of Modern Art Tokyo explores the career path of one of Japan’s most celebrated animators, exploring Isao’s evolution in style and themes.
The 27th Teddy Bear with Friends Convention
Teddy bear enthusiasts and “bear artists” from all over the country gather together for this annual convention organized by the Japan Teddy Bear Association at the Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Trade Center.
The History of Sport in Japan – From the Edo Period to the Tokyo Olympics
Through a wide range of exhibits which includes objects used by athletes, this exhibition at the Edo-Tokyo Museum looks at the history of sports, from games of the Edo period to Japan’s participation in the Olympics.
