8 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: July 5–7

The kimono has received a lot of attention lately but let’s talk about the traditional garment’s lighter, less controversial sister, the summer yukata. Made from cotton as opposed to silk, the yukata is less formal and allows for more experimentation with color and patterns. Worn at hot springs resorts, the comfy, breezy yukata is most often seen at summer festivals and fireworks displays. From this Friday wear your own yukata and explore Tokyo’s historic Nihonbashi district. Other stylish events happening this weekend include neighborhood festivals, art exhibitions and teddy bear conventions.