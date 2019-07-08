8 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: July 19–21

When the Black Ships arrived in Tokyo Bay in 1853, Admiral Perry said Japan would open itself to international trade willingly, or he would open its ports by gunboat. As protection from Perry’s gunboat diplomacy, four manmade island forts (“daiba”) were built off the coast of Tokyo. Later these islands were connected by massive landfills, and the island of Odaiba would become Tokyo’s popular shopping and entertainment district. This weekend Odaiba hosts a peaceful music festival, while other events happening throughout the city include spectacular fireworks festivals, arts and crafts festivals and a special comedic episode of Nerd Nite.
Muro Festival 2019
Head to the Odaiba beachside where more than 50 Japanese artists will appear on stage over the two days, including Abstract Mash, Ircle, Lamp in Terren, and more.
Adachi Fireworks Festival 2019
Arrive early to get one of the best views of this spectacular event, which can be seen from the area between Nishiarai Bridge and the Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line Bridge.
Sunnyside Japan Tour
The six-piece funk-jazz collective is one of Australia’s most exciting party bands. They’ll play a host of shows in Tokyo before their Fuji Rock appearance. Check out our Q&A with band saxophone player Archibald Jacobs.
Sports x Manga Exhibition
This event uses Panasonic’s audiovisual equipment to showcase displays from famous sports manga series, helping people get in the spirit for the Olympics.
Handmade in Japan Fest 2019
Join artisans and craft makers from across the country at Tokyo Big Sight for this two-day creative extravaganza boasting around 2,700 exhibitor booths showing off their original DIY creations.
Museum of Modern Art Tokyo Summer Festival 2019
The Museum of Modern Art Tokyo once again hosts their summer festival, full of events for both adults and children, including art exhibitions, guided tours and late-night events hosted exclusively on Fridays and Saturdays.
Nerd Nite x Stand Up Tokyo: Test Tube
Showa Retro Kanpai!
The Shinagawa Season Terrace Event Plaza transforms into an old style yokocho (alleyway), conjuring up a nostalgic atmosphere with Showa music and drinking party games underneath red glowing lanterns.
