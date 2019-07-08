8 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: July 19–21

This event uses Panasonic’s audiovisual equipment to showcase displays from famous sports manga series, helping people get in the spirit for the Olympics.

Join artisans and craft makers from across the country at Tokyo Big Sight for this two-day creative extravaganza boasting around 2,700 exhibitor booths showing off their original DIY creations.

The Museum of Modern Art Tokyo once again hosts their summer festival, full of events for both adults and children, including art exhibitions, guided tours and late-night events hosted exclusively on Fridays and Saturdays.