10 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: July 12–15

Finally after more than a month with no Japanese national holiday, July delivers Marine Day, whose aquatic theme is depressingly appropriate for the late rainy season Tokyo is experiencing. Whether you want to hole up with a book – or zine – or throw caution to the wind and venture out to a music festival or spectacular fireworks display, this weekend’s offering of events delivers something for everyone.

If there is one fireworks festival to see this summer, make it a point to head to Yokohama this weekend. Japan’s top pyrotechnicians launch a dazzling array of fireworks over the bay, all choreographed to music.