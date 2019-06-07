A World Of Compact Luxury Awaits You At hotel azabu ten

On May 24, hotel azabu ten has opened in the trendy Azabu-Juban area of Tokyo as a means of escaping the city and venturing into a cosmopolitan world of luxury.

The guiding principle of the new hotel is “But first, Me,” which is why the azabu ten has been designed with the individual traveler in mind. Each one of their 10 available rooms isn’t just spacious, it also boasts an individual, elegant color scheme based on international locations like Paris, plus a design influenced by one of Japan’s 24 sekki: special days marking the changing of the seasons. This way, you get to feel like you’re traveling the world in style from the comfort of your own luxury hotel in the heart of Tokyo.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).