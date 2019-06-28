Dine on Kobe Beef at Teppanyaki Kokoro

Located inside Hotel La Suite Kobe Harborland, Teppanyaki Kokoro offers a dining experience like no other. Enjoy succulent Kobe beef and local Hyogo ingredients prepared right before your eyes. Each dish is served on Tamba ware, a regional ceramic brand with a history of over 800 years. Choose from over 200 wines and local Hyogo sake to pair with your meal. Expert sommeliers are on hand to aid you in making the best choice for your specific taste.

 

Details

Address: 7-2 Hatoba-cho, Chuo-ku, Kobe City

Website: global.l-s.jp/dining/teppanyaki-kokoro/   

Tel: 078-371-1111

