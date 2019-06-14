“SUSHI×BEER GARDEN” Is A Match Made In Heaven

Summer is the time for beer gardens all around the world, and Japan is no exception. But at the Sushi Gonpachi Nishi-Azabu beer garden, which kicked off on June 1, everyone’s favorite summertime drink finds an unexpected but welcomed companion in sushi.

The restaurant’s annual “SUSHI×BEER GARDEN” event has been praised for the evening sights of the capital that the guests can expect while relaxing at the rooftop terrace. But their main draw, of course, are the skillful pairings of traditional Edomae-style sushi with one of four available beer brands: Premium, Heartland, Kirin Lager, and Asahi Super Dry The Cool. Visit there today to find out why “SUSHI×BEER GARDEN” has been ranked one of the best beer garden experiences in Tokyo.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).