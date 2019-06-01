SHIFT automotive Brings Together Industry Leaders Shaping Tomorrow’s Technology

In September 2019 automotive industry leaders and innovators will come together with international professionals and members of the media at an exclusive showcase in Berlin to address how new technologies are changing our mobility and impacting our lives.

A biannual convention on the future of driving, SHIFT automotive is set to be held September 10–11 at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds during IFA 2019, the world’s biggest show for consumer electronics and home appliances.

Japan Holds the Key

SHIFT automotive will host a series of keynote speeches, introductory talks and panel debates led by industry leaders, including representatives from the Tokyo-based information technology equipment and services company Fujitsu.

“Fujitsu will attend this very special event as one of the key exhibitors and will provide an experience that could propel the visitors right into the future of connected mobility through a quantum leap,” said Dr. Joseph Reger, CTO CE and EMEIA at Fujitsu. “The keynote will give look at challenging computational problems in various industries, and then subsequently discuss the availability of equipment and algorithms to address those practical industrial application scenarios.”

Participants from all over the world representing business, media and politics will be in attendance at the two-day festival discussing the influence of new technologies on the automotive world. The curated exhibition provides a platform for brands to showcase and exemplify ideas at the heart of Europe’s fastest growing innovation cluster – Berlin.

Topics of discussion will run the gamut from alternative-fueled engines to artificial intelligence to autonomous driving, with the emphasis being safety, simplicity and improved accessibility to ensure driving remains a lifestyle experience enhanced by technology and co-innovation.

The Trends of Tomorrow, Today

SHIFT automotive is jointly organized by the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) and IFA Berlin. IFA Berlin has been hosted by Messe Berlin since 1924 when the hot topic of discussion was the development of radio engineering.

Connectivity, artificial intelligence, voice control and 5G are the big trends driving innovation for consumer electronics and home appliances this year, and they will all be on display across the whole network of global IFA events – such as CE Week in New York (June 12–13, 2019) and CE China in Guangzhou (September 19–21, 2019).

SHIFT automotive is part of IFA Next, the start-up platform within the annual Berlin IFA show. IFA Next announced that Japan will function as its first global country partner.

Japan will take center stage as global leaders convene from June 28–29 at the G20 Summit in Osaka. During its presidency of the G20 Summit – the first time Japan has served as host country – the Japanese government is determined to carry out leadership in advancing discussions toward resolving the myriad issues now facing the international community, particularly world-wide data governance.

“Japan is a country that was the main driver to create the world of consumer electronics as we know it today, and that – once again – has become an incredible hub for industry research, thought leadership and start-up innovation,” said Messe Berlin CEO Dr Christian Göke.

“Meet, Synergize and Generate New Ideas”

Just as IFA NEXT will be a showcase for Japan’s technological excellence, SHIFT automotive brings Japan’s leaders shaping the future of information technology together with thinkers, engineers, designers and brands from all over the world.

The first edition of SHIFT automotive was held during IFA 2018 and encompassed talks and panel discussions with renowned speakers representing Designworks of the BMW Group, Daimler, Porsche, Nokia, Mesosphere, Accelere and KPMG.

“I think Shift Automotive is a great platform where the automotive industry and the industry that is connected to smart home and smart offices can meet, synergize and generate new ideas,” said John Schoenbeck, director of strategic marketing at Designworks of the BMW Group.

SHIFT automotive is held in Berlin from September 10–11, 2019 in conjunction with IFA. Find out more information about SHIFT automotive and learn how to participate at hyperurl.co/TWShiftAutomotive

IFA is the world’s most inspiring tech-show for electronics taking place September 6–11, 2019 in Berlin.

