New Tsukiji Bar Brings Japan’s Best Sake To The Table

For years, Tsukiji has been synonymous with the area’s famous fish market, until it moved last year to its new location in Toyosu. Since then, Tsukiji’s been looking for ways to reinvent itself for the modern age, with the recently opened “Table Tsuki” bar being the latest stop on its journey.

Part of the Tsuki boutique hotel, the sake bar is opened to everyone, not just the hotel guests, provided there is room around their massive table bar that can sit 10. Once you find a free seat, you will be treated to 6-7 varieties of nihonshu sake from all around the country. Each brand has been carefully selected based on its unique flavor profile and how well it pairs with the bar’s appetizers, turning a visit to Table Tsuki into a veritable culinary trip around Japan.

