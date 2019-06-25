New Exhibition Brings Street Art To The Basement

From June 14 to June 30, the “Basement GINZA” culture space will be teaming up with the Komiyama Book Store and Street Art News to bring you a collaborative exhibition focused on street art: the Komiyama Tokyo Street Art Show Vol.6 – Ikigai.

Located in the Tokyo neighborhood of Ginza, the Basement is famous for its events from the world of art and fashion, including pop-up shops, talk shows, and workshops. The Komiyama Book Store, on the other hand, is known far and wide for their art selection, ranging from the contemporary to the underground. Finally, Street Art News is a media organization whose founder Rom Levy will be curating the new exhibition with an eye towards introducing the world’s top street and mural artists to mainstream Japan.

Ikigai will feature work by such visionaries as D*Face (UK), Retna (US), Martin Whatson (NO), and ONEQ (JP).

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).