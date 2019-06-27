A Music Lover’s Dream Lodgings Open In Ome

In mid-June this year, as part of their urban revitalization initiative, the city of Ome in the western part of Tokyo Metropolis created a new kind of hotel with the discerning audiophile in mind.

“Ome Jikan/Juku” is a historic building with a café and accommodations for up to eight guests, which the city has equipped with the WS-A70 high-resolution network audio system. Highly praised for their wood and cloth theme, which perfectly combines cutting-edge technology with traditional design, the WS-A70 speakers are made from curved walnut paneling and use textile grills. With its ability to reproduce rich and natural low frequencies, the compact system can reportedly deliver audio quality on par with a high-end stereo system at a fraction of the size and cost.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).