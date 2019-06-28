Megane Super Takadanobaba Honten

The Takadanobaba location of the Megane Super eyeglass chain provides thorough examinations, first-class service and the latest technology to help solve any eyesight or eyeglass issue customers might have. The technicians at Megane Super Takadanobaba promote the evolution of eyeglasses and lenses and are committed to developing the next generation of eye care service. By implementing the latest in technological developments, including the Total Eye Test – a thorough examination that covers 52 tests – and new night-vision testing equipment, Megane Super Takadanobaba strives to enhance customers’ lifestyle and even safety. In addition, each store has introduced a relaxation service for the eyes to improve examination precision and to put the visitor in the suitable condition to conduct a complete eye examination.

Details

Website: meganesuper.co.jp/

Address: 1-28-6 Kiyomitsu Heim 1F, Takadanobaba, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Telephone: 03-3232-1718

