Lover’s Cape: Home to Izu’s Best Sunset

Head to Lover’s Cape in the onsen resort town Toi for a glittering ocean sunset spot that’s said to be one of the best in the country. Located on the west coast of the Izu Peninsula, Toi offers panoramic views of the incomparable Mount Fuji and Suruga Bay. To make the most of your visit, stay at one of the many minshuku (family-run inns) in the area.

Details

Address: 3135-7 Koshimoda, Izu-shi, Shizuoka

Website: toi-annai.com   

Tel: 0558-98-1212

