Soak in Arima Onsen’s Golden Waters at Gekkoen Korokan

It only takes 30 minutes by train from central Kobe to famous hot spring resort Arima Onsen. Here, Gekkoen Korokan offers a luxurious stay with scenic views from both guest rooms and hot spring baths. Soak in waters known as kinsan (meaning golden waters) for their rich iron deposits and let your worries float away. Finish off the day with an extravagant kaiseki (multi-course) meal featuring fresh local Hyogo ingredients and tender Kobe beef.