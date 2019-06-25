Gifu Castle

Located in the city of Gifu, this castle was built as a fortress in 1201 and remains one of the city’s main symbols. Situated on top of the 300m-high Mount Kinka, it was formerly known as Inabayama Castle and occupied by ODA Nobunaga, a famous general in the Sengoku period. The present three-story and four-floor castle was rebuilt in 1956 and includes an exhibition hall and observation gallery, from where you can enjoy beautiful views of the surrounding landscape. The castle is illuminated every evening from sunset to 11pm. To reach the castle, you can either take a hiking trail or the ropeway.