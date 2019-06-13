Drink Stars At The BVLGARI La Terrazza Dom Pérignon Lounge

Bulgari, the Italian luxury brand known for their jewelry and accessories, has teamed up with the producers of the Dom Pérignon champagne to create a new world of fine dining in Ginza. Located on the top floor of the Bulgari Tower, the BVLGARI La Terrazza Dom Pérignon Lounge is being hailed as a marriage of luxury and unforgettable culinary experiences, probably best described as “Italian glamour.”

The Lounge’s stylish interior and terrace are the works of famed architect and designer Antonio Citterio, who also designed the garden of the Bulgari Hotel in Milan. Thanks to his keen artistic eye, the amazing food, and a glass of 2008 Dom Pérignon, one of the finest champagne vintages that the company has ever produced, a visit to the BVLGARI La Terrazza Dom Pérignon Lounge will surely feel like being transported to another world of elegance and style. If you want to experience it yourself, you have time until late October when the restaurant is set to close.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).