The Automated PLAYSIS ASAKUSA Hotel Is Perfect For Families And Groups

On May 20, a new Playsis hotel has opened in the Asakusa area, offering convenient accommodations for groups of 3-8 people in the heart of Tokyo. And with each of the hotel’s 16 spacious rooms being equipped with a handicap shower, Playsis Asakusa is accessible to all kinds of guests.

The biggest selling points of the new hotel are its high levels of automation, from the check-in to the amenities and a lack of physical keys, as well as the location. Playsis Asakusa is conveniently located close to some of the best sights that Tokyo has to offer, like Asakusa, Oshiage, the Ryogoku Sumo Hall, and the Edo-Tokyo Museum. Combined with their interior design, which takes a lot of inspiration from traditional Japanese motifs, Playsis is a living embodiment of its name, which comes from the combination of Play and Sisso (simplicity).

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).