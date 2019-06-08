8 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: June 7–9

Adjacent to the Imperial Palace, Hibiya Park was once the playground of feudal lords before being converted to military parade grounds during the Edo Era. Opened to the public at the height of the Meiji Restoration, Hibiya Park is Tokyo’s first Western-style park with its tulip and rose gardens and replica of America’s Liberty Bell.

It’s also a great place to drink, and the Hi-Beer Garden is the highlight of this weekend’s intoxicating activities happening across Tokyo, which also include hydrangea festivals, Vietnam festivals, traditional Japanese festivals and more.