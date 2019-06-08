8 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: June 14–16

In his seminal tome, The Book of Sake: A Connoisseur’s Guide, Philip Harper translated the expression “nihonshu wa ryori wo erabanai” as “sake does not get into fights with food.” Harper, considered the first foreign master of sake, will explain how sake can pair with non-Japanese foods and other tidbits as guest speaker at the Sake Fair on Saturday.

Enjoy this plus a host of other congruous events happening in Tokyo this weekend, including ballets, art exhibits, live music and Satanic carnivals.

Brewers from around the country let people sample more than 400 varieties at the largest sake event in the world held at Ikebukuro’s Sunshine City. Aladdin Ballet

This ballet originally choreographed in 2008 by former artistic director of the New National Theatre, Tokyo David Bintley thrills young and old alike with full dream-like sequences of the flying carpet ride and the genie’s emergence from the lamp. Christian Boltanski – Animitas II The most ambitious recent project by Christian Boltanski, considered France’s most influential living artist, pays tribute to roadside altars honoring the dead and was initially an outdoor installation now brought inside at the Espace Louis Vuitton Tokyo. Final Night of Live From The Kitchen Disco After five years, 60 shows and 325 performances, the popular international indie music showcase Live From The Kitchen Disco bows out with one final outing. Satanic Carnival 2019 The alternative-focused event at Makuhari Messe creates a space for misfits, punk rockers, head bangers and the hardcore to enjoy their passions loud and proud alongside record labels, bands, apparel brands, tattoo artists and performers. International Tokyo Toy Show Known as the largest toy exhibition in Japan, this giant event showcases the latest trends and innovations in toys from around the world and includes plenty of entertainment for kids of all ages with hands-on events, interactive attractions and stage appearances from popular characters. Perfect Liars Club Tokyo – June Edition The smash hit comedy storytelling interrogation has a simple setup: four people tell a story but only three of them are telling the truth. Can the audience figure out which storyteller is the perfect liar? Art Exhibition: Jun Cha’s “RONIN” This solo exhibition at Hidari Zingaro by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Jun Cha. presents a comprehensive collection of Cha’s work across multiple disciplines.

