Discover Seki, the City of Katana Culture

Seki has been a center of sword making since the Kamakura period (1185-1333), adapting those techniques to the making of knives, scissors, and more for the modern era. Visitors can witness sword forging on designated days at the Seki Traditional Swordsmith Museum or see real swordsmanship in action at Cutler Sanshu Seki Hamono Museum (reservations required, link below).
