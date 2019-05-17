Shop Japan #11: Our Monthly Roundup of Artisanal Japanese Gifts and Souvenirs

Looking for something quintessentially Japanese for that perfect gift or souvenir? Each month, we round up some of our favorite artisanal items made by local craftsmen and designers.

LIME & YUZU MARMALADE BY ATRIUM CO., LTD.

Discover a new side to Ehime Prefecture’s famed citrus fruits with this special marmalade. Using locally sourced lime and yuzu from Yawatahama city, this product contains no preservatives and was created to revive the city and to connect the Ehime region with people from all over the world.

¥1,500, www.atrium-atrium.co.jp

BAMBOO COOLER BY ICCIKU CULTURE VALUE INC.

Developed with the purpose of revisiting the value of bamboo, this cooler allows you to rediscover its artistic quality and cooling effect. Simply insert a chilled bottle of wine and enjoy the transformation in aroma and flavor as the temperature gradually changes.

¥15,000-¥35,000, icciku.com

AGARWOOD PENDANT & FRAGRANCE BY ARTFORME

This agarwood pendant and fragrance is a pendant set where wood is compressed and enclosed using a unique technique developed by an experienced woodworker, and a natural fragrance made by extracting the scent from the wood. Enjoy the complex, woody scent by simply wearing the pendant or applying the fragrance.

¥300,000, store.artform.jp

TABERU (EDIBLE) JUICE SERIES BY YAMANASHI MADE INC.

Cultivated in the rich natural environment of Yamanashi Prefecture, the Taberu (Edible) Juice Series is made using only fresh fruits, including the seeds and peel, without including any additives, sugar or even water. It has a thick texture and a rich flavor derived from the natural sweetness.

¥667-¥1,000, yamanashi-made.jp

SERIES OF SOUVENIRS FROM IBARAKI BY FUKUSAKU FARM

This series of souvenirs was developed as a new type of sweet by a farm boasting over 100 years of history. By using fruits grown on the farm’s high-quality soil, as well as other well-selected ingredients, these sweets are packaged in eye-catching boxes and can be enjoyed by anyone.

From ¥1,019, www.fukasaku.com

BALSAMICO SABA BY YAMAGEN CO., LTD.

Produced from grapes aged in barrels made from different wood varieties, this rare balsamic vinegar absorbs the aroma from each type of timber as it develops, resulting in a rich, intense taste. It’s made entirely on the premises of Nadesiko Farm in Yamanashi Prefecture, respecting traditional production methods used in Modena.

¥2,300, www.nadesiko-nouen.com

LYRIC SPEAKER BY SIX INC.

Play a song through this unique speaker and it will display the lyrics on a translucent screen. Thanks to real-time analysis technology, it also generates motion graphics and fonts according to the song’s mood and structure. It’s easily operated by installing an app and connecting to WiFi to play the music.

¥300,000, sixinc.jp

SHIROCHOJU SOUMEN “MAN-EIJU” BY SHIRO-CHOJU HONPO

Created in Miwa using a technique that’s over 1,300 years old, Man-eiju somen noodles are twice as long as conventional somen noodles, making them the ideal gift for conveying wishes of longevity. They come packaged in a luxurious paulownia wooden box with sophisticated wrapping paper.

¥6,944, shiro-choju.com

GLUTEN-FREE RICE GRANOLA BY MURASE CORPORATION

Created by a rice shop with a 90-year history, this rice granola is made with carefully selected, 100 percent domestically produced rice. It’s gluten-free and contains lactic acid bacteria (that’s the good kind), making it a winner for healthy breakfasts.

¥498, www.murase-group.co.jp





All featured products are part of Omotenashi Selection, a project that brings together fine handcrafted items from around Japan and shares them with international audiences.

For more info, go to omotenashinippon.jp/selection/en

Sponsored Post