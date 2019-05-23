Nihonshu Baru Fujiya Lets You Taste Sake From All Over Japan Without Breaking Your Wallet

All throughout May, Nihonshu Baru Fujiya is offering a special deal on sake. Located just a few minutes from Shibuya station, the pub currently lets you taste as much of Japan’s national alcohol as you can drink in 1 hour for just 500 yen. With over 50 varieties of nihonshu from all over the country being included in the promotion, you can now expand your sake knowledge at an affordable price.

Some of the sake brands that you’ll find at Nihonshu Baru include such classics as Dassai (“sake brewed for sipping, not drinking”), Kokuryu (founded in 1804 in the mountains of Fukui), or the fruity Sharaku quickly recognized for its slight hints of peaches. Whichever brand you decide to go with, it will be served in wine glasses and paired with tempura skewers, which are the pub’s trademarks. The promotion ends on May 31.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).