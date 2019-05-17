New Gothic Maid Café Aims To Change Kabukicho’s Image

On April 20, popular Instagram model Aice has opened a new maid café in Kabukicho, the infamous entertainment and red-light district of Shinjuku. At maid cafes, waitresses pretend that they are servants and the customers are their masters, and there’re many establishments like that all around Japan. But the newly-opened café, “Candleblum,” distinguishes itself by having the maids dress in gothic attire.

The darker dresses and décor are meant to mentally transport customers away from the streets of Kabukicho and into another world where Victorian esthetics and fantastical whimsy meet in enchanting harmony. The café is opened all week round between the hours of 8 and 11 PM. As with most maid cafes, there’s a charge for every hour you spend in Candleblum: 3,000 yen for men, and 1,000 yen for women.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).