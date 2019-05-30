Messages In Bottles From Japan’s Past And Future

A new exhibition is coming to the Namikibashi OLDHAUS in Shibuya, which will explore the past, present, and future of Japan’s consumer culture through vintage glass bottles.

Organized by the Glass Bottle Organization of Japan, “Future in Vintage” will kick off on June 19 and continue until July 3, showcasing more than 300 bottles dating as far back as the Meiji era (1868 – 1912). That’s the “vintage” portion of the exhibit. At the same time, the event will also focus on things like bottle decoration, recycling, and modern glassmaking techniques, exploring the many ways in which Japanese glass bottles embody the country’s traditions and innovations.

There will also be limited-edition drinks in glass bottles available during the exhibition.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES (Japanese only).