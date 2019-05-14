Karen Farmer Graffiti Exhibition Opens In Daikanyama

From May 11 to May 26, the JINKINOKO gallery in Daikanyama will host an exhibition showcasing the works of famed graffiti artist Karen Farmer. Based in Australia, Farmer has earned international renown with her distinctive style of street art that both celebrates and critiques the global urban environment. It will be the artist’s first time being exhibited in Japan.

JINKINOKO, which opened in October of 2018, is Japan’s sole gallery dedicated to graffiti and the promotion of street artists. In that regard, it is the perfect place to introduce Farmer to Japan, who herself has built a career out of painting tributes to talented but often overlooked artists. Her May exhibition will feature 30 of her works spanning many themes. See them for yourself to feel the culture of the streets just leap out at you.

For more information, visit the PR TIMES.