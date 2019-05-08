8 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: May 24–26

The second amalgamation of Roppongi Art Night was held in 2010 during cherry blossom season, and guests were able to lounge in outdoor sofas at Mori Garden behind Roppongi Hills and take in the pink blossoms as well as an installation from contemporary artist Choi Jeong Hwa, who created giant lotus blossoms that floated in the garden’s pond.

This year the Korean native, who was art director for the opening and closing Ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeong Chang, returns to Roppongi Art Night for the third time, this go-around as the featured artist. His installation, Fruit Tree, a colorful balloon sculpture densely crammed with fruits and vegetables, will fill the Roppongi Hills Arena.

