8 Things You Don’t Want to Miss This Weekend: May 17–19

The bustling tourist area of Asakusa was once Edo’s storage area for rice, and as former Tokyo grew, the rice keepers became rice merchants. The free-flow of money through Asakusa attracted those drawn to such things, and the “heart of old Tokyo” was soon the heart of old Tokyo’s entertainment and red light district.

Before being decimated in America’s World War II air raids, Asakusa was home to Tokyo’s first movie theater, and top movie stars could be seen dining in local establishments. While little of Asakusa’s glory days remain, the seventh-century temple Sensoji continues to draw thousands of tourists daily. This weekend the number of visitors will turn to hundreds of thousands for the annual Sanja Matsuri.

Other sensational events happening in Tokyo this weekend include beer, design and K-pop festivals and more.